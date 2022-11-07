Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,365 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6,231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1,150.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox Stock Up 4.7 %

Dropbox stock opened at $21.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $572.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 15.25%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,826,867.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 497,787 shares in the company, valued at $10,826,867.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $322,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,539,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,117,290.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,496 shares of company stock worth $7,554,387 in the last ninety days. 25.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Dropbox Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.