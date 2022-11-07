Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 12,903 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 19.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 22.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 158,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 29,167 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 141.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,503,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,983,000 after purchasing an additional 53,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TECK opened at $33.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teck Resources Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TECK shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

