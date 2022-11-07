Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 12,903 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 19.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 22.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 158,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 29,167 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 141.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,503,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,983,000 after purchasing an additional 53,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Teck Resources Stock Performance
NYSE:TECK opened at $33.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.07.
Teck Resources Company Profile
Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.
