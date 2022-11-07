Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $3.99 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 124.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 225,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after buying an additional 125,353 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 20.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,638.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $844,253. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $93.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.97.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.09.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

