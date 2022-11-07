Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,769,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,973 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,858,000 after acquiring an additional 931,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $80,223,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $93.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.97. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $844,253. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.