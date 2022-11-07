Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 162,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 27.4% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 125,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,754,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DGX. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $143.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.02. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.67.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $288,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,904.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $288,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,478,904.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,497 shares of company stock worth $2,781,965. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

