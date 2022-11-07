Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 23,553 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,553 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $67.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.72. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

