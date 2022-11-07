Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 29,901 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,901 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 67.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 201,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 23,908 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $30.28 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average of $34.64.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

