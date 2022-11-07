Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,933 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.06% of Wynn Resorts worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,054,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $881,500,000 after buying an additional 113,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,282,504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $102,267,000 after purchasing an additional 46,467 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 790,052 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $62,999,000 after purchasing an additional 24,227 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 450,845 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,950,000 after purchasing an additional 55,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 6.5 %

WYNN opened at $70.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.85. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $99.00.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

