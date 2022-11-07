Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $4.25 Million Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,688 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTLA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NTLA opened at $50.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.17. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $143.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.02). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a negative net margin of 859.92%. The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTLA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.28.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.