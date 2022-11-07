Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,093 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.07% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FXI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

FXI stock opened at $23.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.35. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $41.80.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

