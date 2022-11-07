Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New $4.38 Million Investment in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGEN. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in Repligen by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.80.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total transaction of $5,933,321.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,061,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total transaction of $1,230,908.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total value of $5,933,321.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,061,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,715 shares of company stock valued at $9,033,943. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RGEN opened at $174.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.11. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $137.21 and a one year high of $300.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

