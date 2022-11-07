Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tamar Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 61,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 47,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 48.4% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 17,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at $109,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $53.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.07 and its 200 day moving average is $58.46. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $81.38.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.