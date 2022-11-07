Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 3,030 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 326,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,637,608,000 after purchasing an additional 259,383 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,566,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,600,000 after purchasing an additional 139,061 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 37.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,190,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,567,000 after purchasing an additional 321,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 4.6 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $276.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.72.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

