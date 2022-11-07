Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,903 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,756 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 115.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 75.6% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 43.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 31.8% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, October 7th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $43.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.15.

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HAL opened at $38.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $43.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

