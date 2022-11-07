Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires Shares of 35,000 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $122.09 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $133.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.20.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

