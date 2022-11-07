FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.
FAT Brands Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of FATBP stock opened at $18.41 on Monday. FAT Brands has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.56.
FAT Brands Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FAT Brands (FATBP)
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.