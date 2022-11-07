First Bank (FRBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

First Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 11.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Bank to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

First Bank Price Performance

First Bank stock opened at $15.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $14.53. The stock has a market cap of $295.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.78. First Bank has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $16.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bank

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRBA. StockNews.com began coverage on First Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Bank to $15.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in First Bank by 740.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 289,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 254,620 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Bank by 5.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 29,011 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Bank by 22.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Bank by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Bank by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Further Reading

