Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the construction company on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

Masco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Masco has a payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Masco to earn $3.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

NYSE:MAS opened at $43.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.69. Masco has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Masco to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Masco by 7.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,241,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,316,000 after purchasing an additional 157,918 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Masco by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,903,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,090,000 after purchasing an additional 66,159 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Masco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,790,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,951 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,385,000 after buying an additional 26,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 4.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,040,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,089,000 after buying an additional 49,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

