Summit State Bank (SSBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on November 17th

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Summit State Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

SSBI opened at $14.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $98.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.53. Summit State Bank has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $17.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Summit State Bank in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Summit State Bank in the first quarter worth about $3,275,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Summit State Bank in the second quarter worth about $195,000. 15.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

