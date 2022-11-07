RPC, Inc. (RES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on December 9th

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

RPC has a payout ratio of 7.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RPC to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $10.40 on Monday. RPC has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of RPC

In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 316,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $3,372,130.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,296.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 316,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $3,372,130.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,296.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 436,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $4,543,255.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,340.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 65.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in RPC by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in RPC by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in RPC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 168,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in RPC by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in RPC by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

About RPC

(Get Rating)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.