News (NWSA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect News to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. News had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect News to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
News Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $16.68 on Monday. News has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $25.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16.
In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in News by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in News by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in News by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 127,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in News by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 59,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in News by 7.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.
