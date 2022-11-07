News (NWS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter. News had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.69%.

News Stock Performance

Shares of NWS opened at $16.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average is $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. News has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at News

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of News from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th.

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of News stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of News

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 15,882 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 8.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in News by 56.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in News by 63.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

