GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) PT Lowered to $88.00 at Raymond James

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.86.
Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $67.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.09 and a 200-day moving average of $74.72. GoDaddy has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 28.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,754,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,975 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 21.5% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,021 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 1,429.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,291,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,794 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 108.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,903,000 after purchasing an additional 727,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,165,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
