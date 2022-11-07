Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Cowen

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GNRC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. OTR Global downgraded Generac from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Generac from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $279.50.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $101.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.16 and its 200 day moving average is $215.02. Generac has a 1 year low of $98.65 and a 1 year high of $463.46.

Insider Transactions at Generac

Institutional Trading of Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 552.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 411.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.