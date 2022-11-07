National Bankshares Trims Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Target Price to $120.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price target on Royal Gold to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.64.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Stock Up 9.3 %

RGLD stock opened at $95.68 on Friday. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $147.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.43 and its 200-day moving average is $105.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.59.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Gold

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Royal Gold by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 3.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 1.7% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 5.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.