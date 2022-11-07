Mizuho Trims DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Target Price to $70.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $87.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DASH. Evercore ISI upped their target price on DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DoorDash from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.05.

DASH opened at $51.57 on Friday. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.87.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $66,587.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $66,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,711.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $3,956,371.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 787,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,187,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,224 shares of company stock worth $8,228,134. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 35,855,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,901,000 after purchasing an additional 307,693 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,105,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after acquiring an additional 998,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,637 shares during the period. Galileo PTC Ltd boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Galileo PTC Ltd now owns 11,534,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,169,000 after acquiring an additional 805,559 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,236,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,394,000 after acquiring an additional 229,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

