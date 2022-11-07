Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) PT Lowered to $4.50 at National Bankshares

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Lion Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Lion Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LEV opened at $3.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $13.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lion Electric

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.38 million. Lion Electric had a net margin of 219.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lion Electric will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Lion Electric by 40.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Lion Electric during the third quarter worth $46,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lion Electric during the second quarter worth $52,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Lion Electric during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Lion Electric during the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

About Lion Electric

(Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.