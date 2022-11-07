EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $155.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EOG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $150.73.

EOG Resources Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $142.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.14 and its 200-day moving average is $119.85. The stock has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $80.67 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

