Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.64.

Royal Gold stock opened at $95.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 2.82. Royal Gold has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $147.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 5.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

