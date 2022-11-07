Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 414,320 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 1,003.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 414,320 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in PG&E were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 53,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 31,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PCG opened at $15.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $15.60.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $477,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 342,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,450,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $477,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 342,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,450,003.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,083,330 shares of company stock worth $995,783,290. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

