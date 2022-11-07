Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 4,170 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Guardant Health by 100.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 73.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

In related news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at $952,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $47.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.11. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $119.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $109.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.14 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 121.35% and a negative net margin of 140.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GH shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

