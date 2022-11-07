Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $4.82 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,428 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.4 %

EMR stock opened at $89.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.96.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.08%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

