Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 48,050 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,050 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth about $118,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $33.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.83. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $39.59.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

