iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Holdings Reduced by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,050 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $805,680,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 699.4% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,604,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,121 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,684,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 970.9% in the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,204,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 18,295.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,486,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,841 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $33.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.83. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $39.59.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

