Barings LLC Acquires Shares of 5,087 iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT)

Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Barings LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 356.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 284,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 222,372 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

QAT stock opened at $21.57 on Monday. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 12-month low of $19.87 and a 12-month high of $25.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average is $22.09.

