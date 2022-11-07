Barings LLC Takes Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Barings LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in NovoCure by 30.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in NovoCure during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in NovoCure during the first quarter worth approximately $21,362,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in NovoCure by 50.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $513,371.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,012.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $513,371.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,012.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $163,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,405,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,150 shares of company stock worth $3,375,859. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NovoCure Price Performance

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $70.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.81. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $56.39 and a twelve month high of $116.56.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.83 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 15.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. Equities analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NVCR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

