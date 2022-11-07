D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,968 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of D.R. Horton worth $26,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 30.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,228.1% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 62,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 57,929 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.3% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 39,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 54.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Raymond James cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

Insider Activity

D.R. Horton Trading Up 2.1 %

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $75.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.92. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

