Barings LLC Invests $206,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Barings LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Simon Property Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,090,556,000 after buying an additional 2,158,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,497,983,000 after buying an additional 1,845,801 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 13,021.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,112,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after buying an additional 1,103,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Simon Property Group by 527.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,899,000 after buying an additional 676,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.77.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

SPG stock opened at $115.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.86%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

