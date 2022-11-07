Barings LLC Has $223,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Barings LLC decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance
USB opened at $42.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $63.57.
U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.
About U.S. Bancorp
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.
