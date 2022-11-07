Barings LLC Lowers Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Barings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,248 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $260.79 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

