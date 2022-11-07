Barings LLC Sells 47 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Barings LLC lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 4.4 %

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $298.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.30. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.89 and its 200-day moving average is $268.25.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

