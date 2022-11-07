Barings LLC Has $205,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Barings LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in General Electric by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,056,906,000 after buying an additional 23,155,612 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,818,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 18.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $829,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,699,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,756,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,204,000 after purchasing an additional 584,200 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE stock opened at $81.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.98. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.79%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.93.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

