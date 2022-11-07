State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 17,190 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,190 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $25,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $83.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

