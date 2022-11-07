Barings LLC Purchases New Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Water Works by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,331,000 after buying an additional 702,408 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in American Water Works by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,470,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,412,000 after buying an additional 87,934 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,045,000 after acquiring an additional 238,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 875,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,001,000 after acquiring an additional 27,764 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $139.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.90.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWK. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.33.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

