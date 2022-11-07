Barings LLC Cuts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Barings LLC lessened its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,564,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,243,113,000 after buying an additional 1,449,671 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,527,000 after purchasing an additional 900,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Eaton by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,157,799,000 after buying an additional 752,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eaton Stock Up 2.7 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $158.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.76. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

