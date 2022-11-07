PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 10.5% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 58,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 25,595 shares in the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 74,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in PayPal by 17.6% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 256,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,889,000 after purchasing an additional 38,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.60.

PayPal Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $75.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $230.97. The stock has a market cap of $86.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.