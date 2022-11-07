Barings LLC Purchases Shares of 1,429 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Clorox by 2.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Clorox by 2.4% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in Clorox by 4.1% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 51.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 11.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $135.08.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 144.79%.
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
