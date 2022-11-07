IMC Chicago LLC Invests $269,000 in ProShares UltraShort Industrials (NYSEARCA:SIJ)

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Industrials (NYSEARCA:SIJ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ProShares UltraShort Industrials as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Industrials in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Industrials by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Industrials during the second quarter valued at approximately $453,000.

ProShares UltraShort Industrials Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of SIJ stock opened at $16.93 on Monday. ProShares UltraShort Industrials has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $21.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87.

ProShares UltraShort Industrials Profile

ProShares UltraShort Industrials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrial industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include building materials, heavy construction, factory equipment, heavy machinery, industrial services, pollution control, containers and packaging, industrial diversified, air freight, marine transportation, railroads, trucking, land transportation equipment, shipbuilding, transportation services, advanced industrial equipment, electric components and equipment, and aerospace.

