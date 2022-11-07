Spark Networks (LOV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter.

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.32). Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 86.88% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $48.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 million.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Spark Networks Trading Up 6.7 %

NYSE:LOV opened at $1.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63. Spark Networks has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $3.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spark Networks Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.