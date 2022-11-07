Heritage Insurance (HRTG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.24) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $163.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.69 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 28.07% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. On average, analysts expect Heritage Insurance to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:HRTG opened at $1.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several equities analysts have commented on HRTG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer acquired 229,995 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $317,393.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,319,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,593.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Insurance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,505,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,889,000 after acquiring an additional 82,533 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,326,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 50,432 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 7.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 32,248 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 38.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 37,672 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 74.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 156,901 shares during the period. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.